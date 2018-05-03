Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber partners with nine others to host Economic Recovery seminar

Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce (CPCC) logo. IMAGE COURTESTY CPCC.

Ten business associations, led by the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce, have come together to host the first in a series of conversations about national issues.

The inaugural edition, a breakfast seminar titled, Starting the Economic Recovery: Securing our Future, will be held this Friday at the Nal Ramsingh Auditorium, Couva Point Lisas Chamber Building, Camden Road, Couva.

The seminar is being hosted by the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce (CPCC) in conjunction with Arima Business Association; Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce; Cunupia Business Chamber; Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce; Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce; Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce; San Juan Business Association; Siparia Chamber of Commerce; and the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The main topics to be discussed are the ongoing foreign exchange shortages, banks' interest rates and service charges and of course, crime.

For more information, send an email to couva.chamber@gmail.com