Thursday 3 May 2018
Corporation pays its debt

FIVE vehicles seized from the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC) by bailiffs on March 20 are to be returned to the corporation today.

In a release, SRC chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh said the $750,000 award to a former employee who was injured on the job has been paid.

The former employee took the SRC to court after he was injured on the job in 2011 after a plank fell on him while he was constructing a box drain, injuring his spine. A ruling was handed down on April 24, 2017, ordering the SRC to pay the $750,000.

The two three-ton trucks, a new dump truck, a Navara pickup and the water tender are expected to be returned to the corporation's compound by 1.30 pm today.

