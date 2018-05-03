Cop gets leave to challenge transfer

A POLICE sergeant who accused acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams of being malicious in his decision to transfer him from the Northern Division Task Force to the Central Division has received the court’s permission to advance his claim.

Sgt Matthew Haywood was granted leave to pursue his judicial review claim against the commissioner by Justice Ricky Rahim.

Haywood is seeking several declarations that the decision to transfer him was illegal and an abuse of power, among others, and an order to quash the January 16 decision of the commissioner.

The matter comes up for a case management hearing at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on June 5.

In his lawsuit, Haywood claims he was transferred because of an investigation he was pursuing and his life is now at risk because of the transfer.

He is contending that the decision to send him to the Central Division was “malicious, unfair and actuated by irrelevant considerations.”

He has also contended that the decision was contrary to law, unreasonable and against the Police Service Regulations since the commissioner failed to consider the hardship Haywood would face because of the transfer.

Haywood said the commissioner failed to give him notice of the transfer in accordance with the regulations or allow him to make representations of any hardship he may face because of the transfer.

He claimed that the move to put him in the Central Division has put his life at risk because of the role he played in the apprehension of one of the accused currently before the court for the murder of Senior Counsel Dana Seetahal.

Haywood is represented by attorneys Reynold Waldrop, Jeron Joseph and Tim Charriandy.