Woman held for pensioner’s murder

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman was taken into custody on Tuesday and questioned in connection with the brutal murder of 93-year -old Leo Bousigard. The pensioner was found dead at his Citrine Drive, Diamond Vale home on Monday.

An autopsy revealed he was strangled and had broken ribs and multiple lacerations to the forehead and face. Police officers investigating the murder detained the woman on Tuesday after they received information that she may have had knowledge about the home invasion and murder.

Police sources said based on information received the woman who was known to the victim is romantically linked to a man who was charged previously with robbery and had served a jail sentence.