TT coach stresses teamwork ahead of RAN Championships

National rugby player James Phillip, right, shrugs off a challenge from a teammate during a training session on Monday at President’s Grounds, St. Ann’s. TT are preparing for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championships later this month.

THE TT men’s rugby team will be counting on teamwork and squad depth when they compete at the Rugby Americas North Men’s 15s Tournament 2018.

The tournament began on April 14, but the local ruggermen will play their first match in the championship division against Bermuda on May 19 in Trinidad.

TT will play alongside Bermuda, USA South and Cayman Islands. Following the Bermuda clash, TT will be at home against USA South on June 16, before travelling to Cayman Islands to face that country on June 23.

Coach Kyle Wynyard has had TT in intense training three days a week at the President’s Grounds in St Ann’s as preparation builds towards the RAN Championship. The team is being managed by Ronald Annandsingh.

Wynyard is pleased with the team’s training so far and is making full use of a larger crop of players to choose from.

In an interview with the Newsday recently, Wynyard said, “Compared to last season, we have had a little more preparation time with the guys, so we are expecting to be a little more prepared when our first game arrives compared to last season. Our numbers have been very good as far as practising goes. We are up to around 30 (members) at practice consistently now, which is a little different from last season.”

The national coach believes there are a number of players who could step up to the challenge of leading the team when they take the field.

“As far as who the stars are, that remains to be seen on the day, because at any given time we could have any player put their hand up and be the guy that leads the way for us. We have a group of guys that are committed, who are trying desperately hard to improve their skill, and are putting in the effort three days a week which is good to see.”

Stars can make a difference on any given day, but Wynyard said a collective effort is better for achieving their goals.

“It would be more of a pleasing result for us if we play collectively, rather than one or two guys being the shining lights of the squad and be good individually and maybe not so good as a team, which may not necessarily lead to the best results. We are looking to implement a game plan that will best suit TT’s strengths, and we can’t get the result we need if it’s only a couple of guys that are doing all the work.”

Wynyard said if TT can capitalise on the depth of their squad, they will have a successful run in the tournament. “We have a good depth in terms of forwards and backs and the number of guys that want to participate, whereas last year that was part of our weakness. When somebody got injured (last year) we did not necessarily have the talent to back that up, but now we are a more developed squad.”