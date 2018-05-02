St Michaels Home Closes Down

ST MICHAEL'S Home for Boys, an institution that has been in existence for 129 years has been shut down.

An announcement was made by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday via a media release, which said that more than 95 per cent of the children who were held at the home were either sent to other Children's Homes or taken to a Rehabilitation Centre, after the proclamation of the Children's Legislation in 2015.

"The Government and the Anglican Church have noted that the number of boys at the School has reduced significantly since October 2017. The School, with a capacity to accommodate eighty (80) boys, has been accommodating an average of four (4) boys per month since November 2017. The low population has led both the Government and the Anglican Church to review the services and the institutional arrangements in place at the School." the media release said.

A large group of workers from the home were seen at Hayes Court requesting an audience with people at the Ministry of Social Development. They were there in the company of Vice President of the Public Services Association (PSA). According to sources, the workers had to be escorted off the compound by police officers

More on this as it becomes available.