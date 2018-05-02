Squatters buy cable, pay taxes

Senator David Small

SQUATTERS can afford to buy cable TV and pay property taxes too. This was the opinion of Independent Senator David Small during debate on the Property Tax Amendment Bill 2018 in the Senate on Tuesday night. He revealed an instance where a cable provider told him that squatters living not far from his home, purchased a $1,500 per month cable TV package.

While some squatters are revenue challenged, Small said this instance shows other squatters are, "able to comfortably afford to pay their tax." The senator said the challenge here is to, "find the balance." Retirees "are in the same boat" as squatters and are not short of funding, Small added. Property tax, Small added, will not have people running and "screaming in the streets."

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West said people accept that that property tax, "is not a fearsome thing." Given the country's current economic circumstances, she said, "It is a tax that is required. A tax that is prudent." West will conclude debate on the bill when the Senate sits on May 11 at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre at 1.30 pm.

