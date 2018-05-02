Sport Company slams TTCB over media release

THE SPORT Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT) has slammed the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) over a recent media release, issued by the local governing body for cricket, on April 26.

SPORTT, in its own media release, noted that they have sought legal advice on comments made by the TTCB, which “may impute improper behaviour by the chairman (Dinanath Ramnarine) and members of its Board, and further, seek to bring the chairman and members into disrepute.”

According to the SPORTT media release, “since his appointment in May 2017, Ramnarine has declared, in writing, his relationship with the TTCB. He has also spearheaded the implementation of a robust Conflict of Interest policy at SPORTT that governs the relationship of all officers, including members of the Board of Directors, with various sporting bodies and key stakeholders.”

The Sports Company made it clear that the chairman is not a member of its Finance Sub-Committee “that reviews and makes recommendations to the Board on financial matters, including matters concerning the TTCB.” Ramnarine, according to SPORTT, recuses himself completely from Board meetings which involve TTCB matters.

“The TTCB was made aware of this at a meeting held on February 22 2018 and subsequently in writing on March 14 2018,” the SPORTT media release said.

“The Board will make available to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs all relevant documents on this matter and will take all the steps necessary to protect the integrity of its members, the management and staff of SPORTT, its brand and reputation,” the media release ended.