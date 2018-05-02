Senator Creese: Tax bad landowners

INDEPENDENT Senator Stephen Creese called for bad landowners to be taxed. He made this call in his contribution to debate on the Property Tax Amendment Bill 2018 in the Senate yesterday.

“There needs to be a government policy with a graduated taxation system that treats with those people who were allowed to accumulate large tracts of land and are not using it in any productive fashion,” he said.

According to Creese, this has been a failure of successive governments over time. He highlighted land tenancy problems and land grabbing which happened “under the last regime” as examples. Looking at his senatorial colleagues, Creese said “We all arrived here landless.” He said most citizens live in narrow parts of the country and few have the advantage of owning large parcels of land.

He said any taxation system must recognise that land is critical and is “a tool for social mobility. The failure of the law not to deal with people who leave their lands unutilised, has created a social and economic problem in TT, Creese stressed.

He said this was “skewing national development.” Earlier in the sitting, Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika quoted extensively from Newsday as he disputed Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte’s view that people would only pay 0.6 per cent of their disposable income in property tax.

Obika claimed a $2,000 monthly rent would guarantee a UWI student accommodation with a bedroom and bathroom alone. He said the monthly rental for a house in Point Fortin is $4,000.

Obika accused Government of implementing a “tax to recovery regime.” He promised the population would be relieved when the United National Congress returns to government in 2020.