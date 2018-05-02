Rudder gets keys to the city The melody is coming back

Dr David Rudder, calypsonian (right) holds the key to the city presented by his worship Mayor Joel Martinez (left) on behalf of the Port of Spain City Council. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THERE is no one who knows a melody better than David Michael Rudder. His timeless music gives credence to this. Bacchanal Woman, Rally ‘Round the West Indies and Haiti are a paltry few. So when Rudder tells you the melody is coming back you better believe him.

The iconic calypsonian told members of the city council along with mayor Joel Martinez, administrators at City Hall, media and other specially invited guests that the “melody is coming back.”

He made the comment shortly after collecting the keys to the City of Port of Spain for his contribution to and the development of TT’s music and culture. The ceremony was held at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain yesterday.

When the media asked exactly what he meant by that, Rudder said, “I do everything through music. Over the years I haven’t been sensing a sense of melody among our youth. Suddenly, in the last two years, the melody has begun to creep into the music, which reflects the society.

“It is so funny...it is like the youths have found their voice and they have made a turn. So it is like these little things that I look at and say, ‘Something is happening.’ The lack of melody is dissipating.

“Let’s see where it goes. Let us hope it is a forward movement and not just a stop-and-start. We good at stopping and starting here in our society. So let us hope it is a forward movement. I think so. I feel so. Let us wait and see.”

Telling the media how he felt, he said, “I have been honoured in so many different ways. Just by people loving my music. And today is a combination of how people feel about what I do...Sometimes you do things and you don’t know if people are hearing you.

“This symbolises that people are hearing and I am very happy about it.”

In an impromptu speech, after singing Calypso Music a capella, he said he wished his mother could be there to see him. But two of his lifelong friends, including fellow musician Carl Jacob, were on hand to witness the ceremony. Rudder said they represented his mother. He believes the music feels new for some because TT has not moved on as fast as it should.