Retire at 60, not 65

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said the retirement age for people in TT is 60 years.

Imbert today refuted claims from Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancil Roger that he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley "floated the idea" of increasing the retirement age to 65 years.

In a statement, Imbert said,"This statement by Mr. Roget is completely untrue. At no time has the Prime Minister or the Minister of Finance indicated that the Government intends to increase the retirement age."

The matter has been raised in Parliament several times since last January. Imbert said on each occasion, he reiterated that Government has taken no decision to increase the retirement age.