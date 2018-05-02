Ramsaran calls on ‘Dinas’ to resign

Sport Company Chairman Dinanath Ramnarine, left, chats with Lockhart Sebastian during a press conference earlier this year to announce a charity T20 to raise funds for hurricane-ravaged Caribbean countries.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Executive Member Manohar Ramsaran has launched a broadside against chairman of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago Dinanath Ramnarine, calling on him to resign immediately.

It is the latest in the war of words between Executive members of the TTCB and National League representatives who clamouring for change in the TTCB constitution.

Ramnarine has also opposed TTCB president Azim Bassarath for presidency in the past without success.

Ramsaran said in order to “resolve his serious conflicts of interest”, Ramnarine should either resign from SPORTT, or as a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board.

“It is unbelievable that Ramnarine is bobbing like a yo-yo between the two positions which has brought the SPORTT into disrepute, and placed the TTCB into legal quicksand. Both scenarios have been having serious consequences for cricket,” Ramsaran said.

“He clearly cannot do his job while occupying both of these positions. Ramnarine is the most conflicted person in local sports administration,” said Ramsaran.

The Monroe Road Sports Club president, who is a nominated member of the TTCB, said Ramnarine should demonstrate his professed love of cricket by stepping aside.

Ramsaran said that he takes no comfort in the recent media release sent out by SPORT, claiming that Ramnarine has recused himself from all cricket matters.

He also noted that Ramnarine is part of a team which is challenging the TTCB’s constitution in the local court.

He also slammed the decision of SPORTT to allegedly bypass the TTCB in handing out grants to 38 selected clubs which campaign in the National League (Premier Division, and Championship).

“If my calculations are correct there are 40 clubs in the National League.

Why were the other two left out? It is my understanding that Monroe Road Sports Club — of which I am the president — is one of the clubs which will suffer,” said Ramsaran.