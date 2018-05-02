Ramdeen concerned over PoS City Corporation expenses

Senator Gerald Ramdeen. Photo: Azlam Mohammed

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen says he is concerned that the Port of Spain City Corporation has spent an estimated $16 million in legal fees between 2010 to 2015.

During last night's Senate debate on amendments to Property Tax legislation Ramdeen claimed he was in possession of documents which indicate the Corporation paid law firm, Alexander, Jeremy and Co an estimated $11.5 million within a five-year period.

Ramdeen added that such expenditure was not reassuring to public and said he was not convinced that government's priorities were in order.

He also called for more stringent measures to be implemented to ensure there were no abuses.