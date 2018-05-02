Pt Fortin man murdered in Cunupia

A POINT FORTIN man was ambushed and shot several times while driving on Gillis Road, Mon Plaisir, Cunupia on Monday night.

Kawaldass Rambharose, 33, is believed to have been ambushed by two men in a dark-coloured SUV.

An eyewitness told police that the assailants tried to run Rambharose off the road and his van went into a ditch. He was shot several times as he was getting out of the van.

Central Division and Homicide Region Three police visited the scene and the body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre.

Rambharose’s family were contacted after police found his drivers’ permit in his van. They were interviewed and statements recorded.