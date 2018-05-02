PSA head on problems at Civil Aviation Authority

PSA President Waston Duke

Employees of the TT Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) were so frustrated by what they claim are ongoing safety concerns at work, they visited Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke on Wednesday.

Having met with the workers, Duke then held a press conference where he outlined the issues brought to his attention: routine rostering of air traffic controllers without a supervisor; staff being penalised or threatened with being penalised for not working when ill; malfunctioning software and the lack of formal union representation.

Addressing the media at PSA headquarters, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Duke said the CAA has "reduced a shift of one supervisor, five fully rated air traffic controllers and two approach officers to where there is no supervisor at all. Anybody could be in charge, without pay.

"There's a software that should have been purchased moons ago and right now, the system is failing to report accurate data. When that happens, air traffic controllers are re-routing flights outside three-quarter of a million square miles. It means that planes are taking longer to reach. While it doesn't happen every day, it is happening often enough, like once per week, to cause serious concern. (This is) added pressure – physical pressure, mental pressure."

Regarding the claims of penalties for going home if one feels sick, Duke said air traffic controllers are like pilots, they cannot work when seriously stressed.

"Therefore if a worker is stressed, he has the right to remove himself from duty...If your mind is interfering with your eyes and is saying I'm not seeing (something) and suddenly bam! there's an accident, the air traffic controller will be blamed."

Duke also criticised the CAA board for "playing" with workers' rights to engage in bilateral discussions.

In February 2017, Justice Frank Seepersad quashed the August 12, 2016 decision of the Registration Recognition and Certification Board to approve the PSA as the recognised majority union for monthly paid workers of the CAA.

Declaring this to be "the greatest of all atrocities," Duke assured the union intends to regain said recognition. He then issued a warning that while the PSA might shut up, the workers will make a statement without saying a word. "And it's going to happen sooner rather than later."

Duke said the PSA intends to yet again engage CAA management even though in the past, "they've simply ignored us (PSA)."

Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told Newsday he was unaware of the claims being made and therefore could not comment. He also said these are operational matters which the board would only bring to his attention if they feel it necessary.