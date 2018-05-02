President’s first official visit to Tobago

President Paula-Mae Weekes.

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes will pay an official visit to Tobago on Friday and Saturday.

It will be her first official visit there since assuming office on March 19.

During her visit, Weekes will meet with Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Kelvin Charles, visit Healing with Horses in Buccoo and host a cocktail reception at the Magdalena Grand. Notice of the visit was announced yesterday by manager of corporate communications at the Office of the President, Cheryl Lala.