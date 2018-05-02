Police report increase in firearm seizures in PoS Division

AMMO HAUL: One hundred rounds of 9mm ammunition discovered by officers of the Northern Division Task Force on Sunday.

Improvements in public relations and increased stop and search exercises have resulted in an increase in the amount of firearm seizures for the year thus far, according to Ag Inspector Randall McGuirk of the Port of Spain Division during the police press briefing on Sackville Street, Port of Spain this morning.

According to McGuirk, the Division has experienced an 86% increase in the detection rate for the period of January 1 to April 28 when compared to the same period last year and credited increased patrols, stop and search exercises and better public relations for the increase in figures. He said there has also been a negligible decline in reports of murder and sexual offenses.