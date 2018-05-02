Minister: La Romaine pastor attack "horrific"

Minister Cherrie-Ann Critchlow-Cockburn.

Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn has described the attack on a La Romaine pastor and his family as "horrific."

"When I first heard about it, I was thinking of the young children and I thank God that nobody was raped and nobody was really beaten but it would have been a traumatic experience and I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

The father and son were hospitalised after they were chopped by cutlass-wielding bandits during a home invasion around 2 am Tuesday.

The men tied up the family and chopped the man and his son while demanding valuables. The 62-year-old man and his 32-year-old son were treated for wounds to the head and back. The elder man’s wife was not harmed.

The bandits ransacked the house and stole $3,000 along with gold and diamond jewellery, cell phones and a television and packed the stolen items into the family’s white Toyota Corolla (PCT 8756) and white Kia Sportage (PDC 9991) and drove off.

Crichlow-Cockburn, speaking with the media on Wednesday following the distribution of appointment letters for representatives of the Inter-Ministerial Research Council held at the ministry's Port of Spain offices, was asked whether the family would be receiving any counselling.

She responded that once a family would have experienced some sort of trauma or were in need of counselling for any reason the family services division officers would go out to the family. She added the officers would try to contact them first and get agreement from the family before going out.

In the case of the La Romaine family, she said she would have to confirm if the family had been contacted as yet.