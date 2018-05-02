Man charged for raping boy

Breaking
Wednesday 2 May 2018
A 21-YEAR-OLD Cascade man is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate tomorrow charged with six offences including buggery committed against a 12-year-old primary school student.

The suspect was arrested at the Curepe branch of KFC on Monday night and taken to the Port-of-Spain CID. Yesterday, he was pointed out during an identification parade by the schoolboy.

On Saturday last, at 9 am, the schoolboy was kidnapped at gunpoint, blindfolded and taken to an undisclosed location where he was sexually assaulted.

News