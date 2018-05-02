La Romaine father, son chopped

A La Romaine father and son are in hospital after they were chopped by bandits during a home invasion in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 62-year-old man and his 32-year-old son were treated for wounds to the head and back. The elder man’s wife was not harmed.

Around 2 am the family was asleep when they were attacked by three men with cutlasses. The men tied up the family and chopped the man and his son while demanding valuables.

They ransacked the house and stole $3,000 along with gold and diamond jewellery, cell phones and a television.

The men packed the stolen items into the family’s white Toyota Corolla (PCT 8756) and white Kia Sportage (PDC 9991) and drove off.

The San Fernando CID responded and issued an all-points bulletin for the cars.