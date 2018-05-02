Jail for driving without permit

TEVIN JORDAN was sentenced to a total of eight months in jail yesterday for driving without a drivers’ permit and without insurance.

The father of three will mark his 26th birthday today.

Through his attorney Analee Girwar, Jordan said he was taking one of his children to the hospital after the child was found choking on something at a babysitter’s house, when police stopped him.

He pleaded guilty before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told Antoine that on December 16 last year, Gasparillo police were on patrol at Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo when they stopped a silver Almera car which Jordan was driving.

They asked Jordan to produce his drivers’ permit and insurance certificate. Jordan handed over an insurance certificate but said his permit was seized by the court. He was arrested and taken to the Gasparillo station.

In court yesterday, Seedan said Jordan’s court record showed he had been arrested early last year for a similar matter and he was barred from obtaining a permit for three years.

Girwar said Jordan has two children, aged five and one and is expecting another soon.

She said he has previous convictions for possession of marijuana and for the traffic offence in 2017.

She said he has never been issued a permit and has made several bad choices in his life which he is trying to make right.

Antoine said Jordan displayed a level of callousness and total disregard for the law with his actions. She said one would have thought Jordan would have come to his senses after being arrested in 2017.

The penalty for driving without a permit is 12 months in jail. She sentenced him to four months in jail on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.