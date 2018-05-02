IRC not on TTCB meeting agenda today

THERE IS a level of uncertainty as to when the Independent Review Committee (IRC) will be discussed among the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

The TTCB will be holding its second quarterly meeting today, from 5 pm, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, but according to TTCB boss Azim Bassarath, the report is not on the agenda today.

A week ago, TTCB member and National League representative Daren Ganga reiterated his call for the IRC report, which recommended that the Board changes its approach to governance to ensure fairness and transparency – consistent with international best practices, be discussed at the earliest possible time. The IRC report was presented to the TTCB executive on February 22, 2018.

Also last week, the local governing body for cricket, in a media release, wrote, “The TTCB (was) to meet on Wednesday (April 25) to discuss the report and plan the way forward after concerns were raised at a recent board meeting that the IRC had breached their terms of reference in producing the contentious document.

“The review, conducted by (IRC members) Justice Vasheist Kokaram, newspaper columnist Dr Sheila Rampersad and former TTCB president Ellis Lewis, has caused consternation in local cricket,” the TTCB media release added.

The TTCB second quarterly meeting, originally carded to take place at the National Cricket Centre last Wednesday, was cancelled due to a power outage, a couple days before, at the venue.

Some TTCB members were hoping the IRC report would be discussed today. Their hopes appear to be in vain.

“The IRC report is not on the agenda,” Bassarath said, “I don’t think that we will have time to discuss the IRC report. That would be a separate issue that will be called specifically to discuss the IRC report.”

Bassarath said a specific meeting to discuss the report, “could be finalised (today).”

TTCB nominated member Zaheer Ali, in a statement on Monday, agreed that an independent and impartial review of the TTCB’s legal and constitutional framework was needed, and has suggested that the TTCB approach the High Court of President Paula-Mae Weekes to do so “because the sport of cricket is a public good.”

Both Ganga and Bassarath refused to comment of whether the TT President should be approached to resolve the issue of the TTCB constitution.

“We have matters which are pending,” said Ganga, the former TT captain. “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Bassarath noted, “I’ll prefer not to discuss that point. I will be chairing the meeting (today) and don’t think it will be fair to the 49 members of the Board for (me) to give an opinion on that. Let the Board members sit and discuss it, and let the Board make a decision.”