‘I heard him call out to me’ Mother of murdered man

THROAT SLIT: Bevan James

THE same time that 41-year-old Bevan James’ body was found in Gran Couva with his throat slit, his mother was awakened out of her sleep by his voice.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, recalled the incident to reporters, moments after she received an autopsy report at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC).

“It is strange, but it happened,” said the weeping mother of four.

“I was awakened early on Monday morning by him calling out to me. It seemed like he was calling me from outside. I called back to him, but I didn’t get a response. I went downstairs to see if he was around, but he wasn’t there, and neither was his car. It was puzzling to me, and I was wondering how he could have called me but not be around. When I got home at about 1 pm and turned on the TV, they were reading the headline news. When they described the body and what he was wearing, I knew it was him. But I heard him call my name. I heard him call out to me.”

James’ body was found by a woman on Corosal Road at about 6 am. His hands were bound and there was a cut across his neck. He was described by relatives as a loving person. He was an employee of Petrotrin in Point a Pierre for 18 years and lived in Point Fortin.

“People used to ask him if he had someone at home praying for him, and he would tell them ‘Yes, my mother prays for me.’ He was very good to me.”

James was the youngest of the four children. The woman told Newsday that out of her children, only one is now alive.

Other relatives told Newsday that James was last seen when he left his home at about 3 pm on Sunday to go to work. His shift was at 10 pm, but he may have gone to lime before he went to work.

He was not seen or heard from after.