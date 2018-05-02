Golden Shanika looks to 2018 Youth Olympics

Shanika Hernandez, right, strikes a kick to Sensei Neville Mason’s neck during a recent training session.

Shanika Hernandez won gold medals recently in both kata and kumite in her age group at the recent Trinidad and Tobago Karate Union (TTKU) national karate tournament held at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Complex.

Shanika, 15, recently returned from Las Vegas where she competed in the elite division of the USA Open karate championships. She is training hard with her Sensei Neville Mason (7th Dan), toward possibly qualifying for a spot on the national team to represent the country at the Youth Olympics later this year in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Tranquillity Secondary student is no stranger to representing TT, competing in higher age group divisions at the Martinique Open in March last year. She placed 4th in kata in the 18-25 age group, and copped a silver medal in the 16-18 age group.

An enthusiastic and hard-working karateka, Shanika has been with Shotokan Karate International Federation Trinidad and Tobago (S.K.I.F.T.T) since she was five years old and attained her Shodan (black belt) when she turned 11.

She has won numerous medals and trophies over the years, competing in several TTKU national tournaments as well as other tournaments throughout the country, placing in the top three positions in her age group. In 2016, she competed in the New York Open karate competition, which was her first international competition.

Shanika has expressed gratitude to Colfire Insurance for all their support as she strives for excellence.