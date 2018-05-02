First Citizens reports profit before tax of TT$264.2 million

First Citizens Group slide showing its half-year results for the period ended March 31, 2018. SLIDE COURTESY FIRST CITIZENS GROUP

The First Citizens Group (First Citizens) has recorded TT$553 million in profit before tax for the first six months ended March 31, 2018. That's a nearly 17 per cent (16.9 per cent) increase over the same period last year.

Announced on Wednesday, the bank's half-year results also showed increases in earnings per share, dividend per share and dividend yield.

Earnings per share went up 5.8 per cent from $1.37 in March 2017 to $1.45 in March 2018 while dividend per share increased 15.9 per cent from $0.69 last year to $0.80. Dividend yield went up from 4.36 per cent in March 2017 to 4.92 per cent this year, an increase of 12.84 per cent.

The group's total assets as at March 2018 was $40.9 billion, an increase of 4.9 per cent when compared to the total assets as at September 2017. Chairman Anthony Smart said the improved performance was mainly due to an increase in net interest income of $87.8 million or 12.7 per cent, resulting from a 9.5 per cent or $1.4 billion growth in loans.

An interim dividend of $0.44 per ordinary share was declared, bringing the total interim dividend for the six-month period to $0.80 per share, compared to $0.69 for March 2017. In keeping with its new quarterly dividend policy, shareholders on record as at May 14 will be paid their dividend on May 29 May.

Shareholder's equity however was essentially flat, with the bank recording a 0.53 per cent drop, from $6.80 billion in March 2017, to $6.76 billion this year.