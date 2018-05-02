Cop in court for allegedly shooting colleague

A police constable with 15 years’ service appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John, today, charged with inflicting grievous injury on Cpl Roxanne James at the San Juan Police Station last September.

PC Terry Bernard, 44, was not called to enter a plea on the charge when he appeared in the Port of Spain Fifth Magistrates’ Court.

He was represented by attorney Ronald Daniel who received from the prosecution, the summary of evidence and the medical certificate of PC James as required under the recently introduced Criminal Procedure Rules.

Forde-John was also informed that the police officer who charged Bernard had nine witness statements to be sworn to and filed which are expected to be done by the next adjourned date on July 6.

The prosecution also said they were likely to proceed by way of paper committal for the preliminary inquiry.

According to reports, on September 26, last year, James was at the station when she was shot once in the abdomen.

She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope where she underwent a series of surgeries. The wounded officer is still on sick leave.

Supt Ramkhelawan of the Northern Division and Sgt Bryan Daniel of the Professional Standards Bureau investigated the shooting.