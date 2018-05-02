Cop charged with shooting female cop in San Juan station

A police constable with 15 years’ service is expected to appear in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today charged with inflicting grievous injury on a woman corporal .

Cpl Roxanne James was shot at the San Juan Police Station in September last year.

Yesterday, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC advised police to charge the 44-year-old man.

Supt Ramkhelawan of the Northern Division and Sgt Bryan Daniel of the Professional Standards Bureau investigated the shooting.

According to reports, on September 26, last year, James was at the station with the constable and other colleagues when he claimed his firearm accidentally discharged. James, who was shot once, was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope where she underwent a series of surgeries. The wounded officer is still on sick leave.