Boy who chopped mom may be placed in special institution

THE 15-year-old schoolboy who allegedly chopped off his mother’s hand at the family’s Carapichaima home last month, may have to be enrolled in a special learning institution according to Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday.

At a press conference at Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Garcia said the teen was undergoing counselling from members of the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education and said he may be enrolled in a special institution where he will be able to receive the necessary help.

“The student has not been suspended from school,” Garcia said.

Guidance officer and manager of the Student Support Services Division Amanda Pedro echoed Garcia’s sentiments and said the mental well-being of all students remained the ministry’s top priority, adding that the student must first receive a thorough assessment from a health agency before he would be allowed to return to school.

“The student is engaged in some intensive counselling and assessment activities with the consent of parents and we are looking at a referral form for medical health assessment. When these are done and after the student has received the assessment of a referral agency from the Ministry of Health, we will provide the school with preparation for re-entry but that is not the issue at this point.”

Pedro said the division is prepared to work closely with the teen when he returns to school as concerns were raised over his reintegration into the school body after his photo has been circulated over social media.