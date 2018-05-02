Archie’s mother dies ****Use this if it could fit*****

CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie’s mother Moulda Beache-Archie has died.

Details of her passing were not available yesterday, but sources said she has been ailing for some time. His father, William, died last year at the family’s home in Tobago. Beache-Archie was the recipient of a scholarship from Dr Sylvan Bowles, a Tobagonian dentist and had a keen interest in history.

Newsday could not confirm if Archie was at his mother’s side when she died on the weekend.