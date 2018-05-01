Woman takes charge at bpTT

CLAIRE Fitzpatrick has been appointed regional president of bpTT, replacing former president Norman Christie. In this role, Fitzpatrick will be accountable for bpPTT’s performance and BP’s business interests in Trinidad and Tobago. She is the first female to lead bpTT, which produces 17 per cent of the BP group’s global production.

Fitzpatrick holds a BSc in biological sciences from the University of Edinburgh and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She joined BP from Ernst & Young in 2002 as chief accountant for BP’s upstream business and since then has held a range of commercial and leadership roles in the business.

Fitzpatrick has also worked in BP’s corporate centre and most recently managed BP’s upstream joint venture interests in Australia. Fitzpatrick says she is honored to lead bpTT: “I look forward to working with the BPTT team and stakeholders to the mutual benefit of Trinidad and Tobago and BP.” bpTT has 14 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities.