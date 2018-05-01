Windrush relative in TT: My uncle turning in his grave

WHEN Gerard Sudan's uncle Richard migrated from TT to England in the mid-1950s he would become part of the Windrush generation.

With threats of deportation last month for this group Sudan said his uncle would be turning in his grave and called for Caribbean leaders to do more for citizens who have been deported or facing deportation.

“You can’t just kick them out of the country like that."

Sudan said he first heard the Windrush generation – named for a vessel which transported West Indians to post-war England – were potentially facing deportation when he saw an article last month about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley meeting with Commonwealth leaders to discuss the deportation of Caribbean citizens at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

He immediately contacted his cousin Richard Sudan, a London-based journalist named after his uncle, who has written an article for The Independent on the debacle with the subtitle "Had my grandfather still been alive today, he’d now be in his nineties. The thought of demanding him to prove his citizenship is humiliating and infuriating."

Gerard Sudan said he was very upset over the issue.

"This is citizens who went up there to help rebuild England and, being a Commonwealth citizen at the time, saw it fit to go up there and make a better life."

Sudan said his uncle, an electrician, left Trinidad in 1956 to go to England to further his skills and "make a life" there. He sent money to support his parents and younger siblings, met his wife in England, had two boys, and bought a house. He died in 2011 after spending more than 50 years in his adopted country and his relatives in Trinidad always thought he as a British citizen.

Sudan said he was now finding out those like his grandfather had not been regularised as British citizens.

"I am shocked people who helped bring England...to where it is today and now they want to send them back home? (My uncle) would be turning in his grave if he had heard about it."

He said it was unkind to treat people like that adding that the immigrants and Commonwealth citizens did not just "show up on their doorstep" but were invited to come to England by the then government.

"That is appalling in this day and age."

He also expressed his belief that the measure was due to institutionalised racism, and added that immigrants were often blamed for the state of the British economy.

While in London Rowley described the deportation threats as callous and offensive and when he returned to Trinidad reported some TT nationals resident in the UK were deported in the Windrush issue. He said the number of those from TT was small and mostly those from Barbados and Jamaica were affected. UK Prime Minister Theresa May apologised to the 12 Caribbean heads of government for the treatment of Windrush citizens and promised that no one would be deported.

Sudan said Caribbean leaders were "a bit silent," should have been more forceful on the issue and not just accept May's apology.

"I don’t think (an apology) is enough and we can't move on. An apology is just words, what are you going to do?"

He said advised Caribbean leaders at a Commonwealth level should force Britain to deal with the situation in a more humane way and a faster rate.

"Be a voice for the people."

Sudan, however, questioned what would happen to people who had already been deported and those in detention centres.

"They have to do serious action, release people and the ones deported let them come back at government expense. They are the ones that messed up."

He added that the issue began under May as home secretary and it was her mess though former British home secretary Amber Rudd was being blamed.

"The person to resign is Theresa May."

On April 29 Rudd resigned after numerous calls for her to step down over the issue. She was replaced by Sajid Javid, whose parents emigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s, and he pledged to "do right" by the people affected by the scandal.

Sudan said he was heartened by the new home secretary but called for time frames to regularise citizenship, adding that those involved were senior citizens who may be in need of medical care which they cannot access because they do not have citizenship.

"People suffering right now. They are British 'citizens' but they don’t belong."