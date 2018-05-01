Walcott, Thong double up in junior squash

Some of the top performers that competed at the Charles Chocolates (Associated Brands) Junior National Squash Championship 2018.

CHLOE Walcott and Seth Thong both won two titles when the Charles Chocolates (Associated Brands) Junior National Squash Championship 2018, held at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Racquet Centre, St Clair, recently.

Walcott was crowned the champion in the Girls Under-15 and Under-17 categories. In the Girls Under-15 final, Walcott defeated Sigourney Williams 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 to secure the title, and also got past Aimee De Verteuil 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 to claim the Under-17 crown.

Thong captured the Boys Under-13 and Under-15 titles in convincing fashion. In the Under-13 final, Thong outlasted Scott Shaw 11-5, 11-2, 11-6, before getting past the same opponent in the Under-15 final 11-3, 11-2, 11-4.

Nicholas Caddle and Alexandria Yearwood also claimed titles in the Boys Under-19 and Girls Under-19 categories respectively. Caddle was leading the first set 9-0 in the Boys Under-19 final, before Christopher Anthony surrendered the match. Yearwood was a 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 winner over Marie Claire Barcant in the Girls Under-19 final.

Williams, who lost the Girls Under-15 final, got past Nicola De Verteuil 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 to win the Girls Under-13 crown. Anthony was able to complete the Boys Under-17 final in a brilliant comeback. After losing the first two sets 11-8, 11-7 to Joshua Poon, Anthony showed determination to win the next three sets 11-4, 11-8, 11-4.

HONOUR ROLL:

Girls Under-13

1 Sigourney Williams

2 Nicola De Verteuil

3 Zoe Ferdinand

Girls Under-15

1 Chloe Walcott

2 Sigourney Williams

3 Nicola De Verteuil

Girls Under-17

1 Chloe Walcott

2 Aimee De Verteuil

Girls Under-19

1 Alexandria Yearwood

2 Marie Claire Barcant

3 Aimee De Verteuil

Boys Under-13

1 Seth Thong

2 Scott Shaw

3 Nicholas Lequay

Boys Under-15

1 Seth Thong

2 Scott Shaw

3 Nicholas Lequay

Boys Under-17

1 Christopher Anthony

2 Joshua Poon

3 Alejandro John

Boys Under-19

1 Nicholas Caddle

2 Christopher Anthony

3 Alexandria Yearwood

4 Joshua Poon