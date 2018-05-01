Vendors willing to work with corporation

Attorney and Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen, centre, celebrates with Port of Spain vendors after a meeting with Mayor Joel Martinez ended with his decision to keep the vendors at Charlotte Street.

CHARLOTTE STREET vendors are willing to adhere to the rules laid down by the Port of Spain Corporation after getting permission from Mayor Joel Martinez to return on May 10.

Crystal Daniel told Newsday yesterday she is calling on all legal and registered vendors to follow the rules and make the Charlotte Street vending programme work.

“They have to lay down their rules now. We already getting to return to Charlotte Street.

"We can’t get everything our way. We have to do what it is they say. Come on, we have to co-operate to make everything go smoothly.”

She said all the registered vendors are waiting until May 10 to go back, because the corporation is still doing work on the street.

Daniel said moving was not the issue, but the location to which the corporation wanted to move the vendors.

“It is very disturbing, because everybody knows they are not going to George and Nelson Streets to purchase anything. We will get no customers on that street. To move is not the issue, but they need a better place to put us.

"First to begin with, they don’t have an idea about what takes place on Charlotte Street. When people get robbed on Charlotte Street, that is the direction the thieves run to get out of the city. It comes like if the vendors are being put into the heart of the problem.

"There are a lot of issues that are taking place on Charlotte Street. While no date is set as yet, we are to meet with the mayor before we return.”

When Newsday visited lower Charlotte Street, there were a couple of vendors with small carts, and some were selling from parked vehicles.