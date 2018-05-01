Tunapuna, Penal Sec promoted to SSCL Championship Div

Nickolai Madray

THE National Senior Division Champions, Tunapuna Secondary, along with Penal Secondary school were promoted to the Championship Division of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL), last Friday.

Despite Penal losing the National Senior Division final by five wickets against Tunapuna at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, both teams would see promotion into the division for the first time.

Jadon Redoy took four wickets in six overs, for 37 runs, as he helped Tunapuna dismantle Penal’s wickets for a total of 207 runs after 36 overs.

He was accompanied by Sachin Ramgoolie, who managed to claim three wickets for 32 runs in his bowling spell. Penal’s batsmen, M Ramsumair and A Latchman, both struck half-centuries for the southern team, making 59 and 57, respectively.

In response, Tunapuna chased their 208-run target successfully with Kyle Jattan ending the match not out, on 52 runs.

Steven Boisson also ended the match without losing his wicket on 39 runs as Tunapuna were crowned the 2018 Powergen SSCL Inter-Zone Senior Division Champions.

Penal’s E. Johnson took two wickets for 38 runs in his seven overs with the ball, however, Tunapuna proved their worth for the title, reaching their total in the 39th over for the loss of 5 wickets.

The Powergen Intercol T20 Finals is scheduled for Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy with the girls match between, Barrackpore East and starting at 2 pm and the boy’s final featuring Naparima and Hillview College, set for a 6 pm start.