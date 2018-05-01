SRP denied bail for Larceny Trick

A 35-YEAR-OLD Special Reserve Police (SRP) Constable appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate yesterday charged with larceny trick after he allegedly received $36,500 from a 26-year-old victim.

According to a release issued by the TT Police Service yesterday, Andy Petit of Irving Street, Petit Bourg appeared before Magistrate Cheron Rachel in the Port of Spain Eleventh Magistrate’s Court charged with the offense.

Petit is alleged to have obtained TT$36,500 on last March for the sale of a Nissan Wingroad motor vehicle, which was never delivered. A report was made by the victim to the Fraud Squad, on Friday 27th April, 2018, leading to an investigation being launched and supervised by Ag Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie.

The officer, who was last attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch, was suspended in 2016 for the same offence of larceny trick. Petit was arrested by officers of the Arouca Police Station last Thursday and charged by Sgt. Bryan Popan, of the Fraud Squad, on Sunday. The matter was adjourned to May 10 and transferred to the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court.