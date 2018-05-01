Sound D Alarm 4: Let Praises Rise

TENISHA SYLVESTER

ON May 5 many Christians will be responding to the call to sound the alarm. Sound D Alarm 4 is an annual event, now in its fourth year, hosted by the Arouca Pentecostal Church’s Sound the Alarm Team and involves Pentecostal churches from all over the country congregating for a night of worship.

Talented people consisting of musicians, worship teams, dancers and spoken-word poets throughout TT come together annually to lift their voices in praise of God’s mercy.

This year the event’s venue has moved from Arouca to D’Abadie Pentecostal Church, Ragoo Road, D’Abadie as a fulfilment of a prophetic word given by prophetess Karen Alexis at last year’s event.

Alexis and her worship team will also be performing at this year’s event, along with Truth the Band and Brother Kevin Noel and team.

Led by pastor Albert Gray and his team headed by Tevin Gray, along with De Quan Patterson, Shurland Short, Dameon Edwards and Nickel Collymore, they seek to fulfil the vision, which is a call to the church community to come together to “wake up the inhabitants of the land, to announce the coming of the Lord which is at hand and to war in the spirit realm, against the ills that plague our nation. It not only causes us as the church to fix our internal issues but stand in the gap for others and our nation,” said Gray.

Sound D Alarm 4 Let Praises Rise aims at going beyond expectations this year. The event’s organisers welcome new comers to have the opportunity to hear testimonies of rich anointing and experience life-changing praise and worship.

Sound D Alarm 4 is a free event to the public. It starts at 5.30 pm.

You can follow the team on Instagram @ sound_d_alarm and on its Facebook page Sound d alarm 4-A night of Worship.

The event will be streamed live on the night of May 5 via the Facebook page.