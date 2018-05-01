Roget: JTUM against raising retirement age

OWTU President General Ancel Roget PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

JTUM leader Ancel Roget has announced that the time of silence is over and government should brace for increased protests as the umbrella trade union organisation and its member unions march against a proposal to raise the retirement age from 60 to 65.

Addressing a large contingent of workers during May Day celebrations at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, today, Roget told workers to prepare for a day of total shutdown, the date of which would be announced on Labour Day, June 19.