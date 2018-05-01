PREGNANT employee of the Family Court charged with murder

A PREGNANT employee of the Family Court and two men yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle charged with the March 3 murder of consultant pharmacist Nicholas George.

George, of Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diego Martin, was killed shortly after he drove into his garage at about 10.45 pm. He was attacked by a man who fired several shots at him in what police described as a carjacking.

George died on the spot.

Almost two months after his killing, three people – Runako Mayers, 19, Shanice Alleyne, 25, and Christon “Ton” Lovelace, all of Morvant – appeared in court charged with his murder.

Lovelace was also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.