Mom in chopping attack now in private ward Too much public scrutiny

THE Central mother whose right hand was chopped off in a bloody attack two weeks ago has been moved to a private ward at San Fernando General Hospital. The move is aimed to shielding her from visitors who have been chastising her for not pressing charges against her 15-year-old son, who was released from police custody last week.

The 46-year-old woman, a registered nurse, was moved from the Intensive Care Unit last weekend to a ward with other women to recuperate. However, during visiting hours, people began gathering at her bedside and questioning her about the attack, many giving advice and others expressing sorrow. However the scrutiny and questioning was too much for the patient, who asked to be moved so she did not have to deal with the queries.

She also feared that people were secretly taking photos and felt her privacy was being compromised. Sources said after she complained, nursing staff decided to put the mother of one in a private ward and visitors have been restricted. Only close relatives are allowed to visit and they are being monitored to ensure no photos are taken.

Sources at the hospital said the victim has been crying a lot but is coping with her situation and has confided to relatives that although she decided initially not to press charges, when she is fully recovered she may reconsider. Police sources said yesterday she was chopped about eight times. Her condition remains critical and full recovery will be a lengthy process.