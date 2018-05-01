Man held in connection with 12-year-old’s rape

One suspect has been held in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old schoolboy early this morning by officers of the Port of Spain CID, senior officers confirmed.

According to sources, the man was held early this morning and is currently being interviewed by investigating officers. Contrary to earlier reports, the boy did not make a report at the Morvant Police Station, as officers said he reportedly flagged down a vehicle and told the driver of the incident and took him to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain where a report was made and the boy's parents contacted.