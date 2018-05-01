Laventille teen killed as car hits maxi

A 17-YEAR-OLD Laventille boy died yesterday when the car in which he was a back-seat passenger, overtook another car along the Priority Bus Route (PBR) and crashed head-on into a 25-seater red-band maxi taxi.

The death of Nandi Findley of East Dry River, Port of Spain, pushed the road fatality figure to 34 for the year.

At 12.30 am, Findley was in a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida heading west on the PBR when the driver overtook another car, lost control, ended up in the eastbound lane and hit the maxi taxi.

Findley, the driver of the Tiida and two others were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where Findley was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other victims were treated and warded. Barataria police are investigating.