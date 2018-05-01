La Romaine father, son chopped in home invasion

A La Romaine father and son are now in hospital after they were chopped by thieves during a home invasion in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 62-year-old man and his 32-year-old son were treated for wounds to the head and back. The elder man’s wife was not harmed.

Around 2 am the family was asleep when they were attacked by three men with cutlasses. The thieves tied them up and chopped the man and his son while demanding valuables.

They stole $3,000 in cash, plus jewellery, cell phones and a television.

The thievs packed the goods into the family’s white Toyota Corolla (PCT 8756) and white Kia Sportage (PDC 9991) and drove off.