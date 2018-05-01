John-Williams recovering after physical accident

TTFA president David John-Williams

PRESIDENT OF the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) David John-Williams is recovering after a physical accident on Sunday.

According to a media release from the TTFA yesterday, “John-Williams was involved in a physical accident on Sunday and was subsequently hospitalised to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.”

Sources noted that the 55-year-old John-Williams, who has been at the helm of the TTFA since November 2015, suffered a fall at his home and sustained broken ribs.

“The president is currently receiving medical care and has the support of his family who have asked to please respect their privacy during this time,” the media release continued. “The TTFA will continue to monitor (his) status and will offer all possible support.”