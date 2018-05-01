IRC report to be discussed tomorrow

THE Independent Review Committee (IRC) report is expected to be discussed when the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) holds its second quarterly meeting from 5 pm, tomorrow.

The quarterly meeting of the TTCB was scheduled for last Wednesday, but was postponed because of no electricity at the TTCB office in Balmain, Couva.

In September, 2017 an IRC was appointed to examine the governance structure of the TTCB and make recommendations concerning same.

The three-person IRC, which includes Justice Vashiest Kokaram, newspaper columnist Dr Shiela Rampersad and former TTCB president Ellis Lewis, presented a report to the executive of the TTCB on February 22, 2018 concerning the governance structure of the local cricket board. Since February 22, the board of the TTCB is yet to meet to discuss the recommendations of the IRC report.

Former TT captain and West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga, who is a member of the National League Committee, has been asking the TTCB to implement the IRC recommendations immediately.

In a press release on April 22, the former opening batsman said, “I wish to condemn the Azim Bassarath lead executive of the TT Cricket Board in the strongest possible terms for its neglect and failure to implement the recommendations of an Independent Committee which was set up for the sole purpose of considering the constitutional arrangements of the cricket board.”

This matter has resulted in litigation which is currently before the court. However, the National League Committee led by Dinanath Ramnarine and Ganga, is willing to withdraw their lawsuit if the IRC report is implemented.

In response to Ganga’s press release, Bassarath said the TTCB executive cannot make any final decision on the adoption of the IRC report, and that is up to the entire 49-member board of which Ganga is part, as a National League representative.

“His toxic comments demonstrate a sad and disappointing lack of judgement.

It is reflective of a craven desire to seize power at all costs with a reckless disregard for due process.

Anyone aspiring to leadership should know better and should not hoodwink the population and circumvent established procedure,” said Bassarath.