Fortress donates air condition units
FORTRESS Security has donated air condition units to the Ascension Anglican Primary School in the company’s continuing effort to give back to the national community in these economically challenging times.
The initiative to assist the school was headed by Project Care, a non-profit organisation, which has initiated a whole school makeover to coincide with World Day of Care on May 20.
When approached by Project Care, Fortress readily came forward to support this worthy cause with a contribution of $25,000.00.
Fortress Security recognises the importance of a proper environment for students to fully develop their potential within the education system.