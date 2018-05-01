Family Court clerk among 3 charged for murder

SHANICE Alleyne, 25, a clerk with the Family Court was among three people who appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates court this morning charged with murder.

According to the TT Police Service's official Twitter account, Runako Mayers, 19; Alleyne and Christon ‘Ton’ Wallace, all of Morvant were charged this morning following investigations led by ASP Suzette Martin of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations and advice received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The three were charged with the murder on March 3, of consultant pharmacist Nicholas George, 65, who was shot dead during an attempted car jacking outside his Diego Martin home.