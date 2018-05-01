Earlier SEA date from next year

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Primary School students writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination next year will be doing so in March, according to Education Minister Anthony Garcia during a press conference at the Ministry of Education's Headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain this afternoon.

Garcia said, after holding consultations on the matter with stakeholders in November 2016, Cabinet approved the date of the exam be placed on March instead of May and said this would give teachers the opportunity to correct examination scripts over the Easter Vacation and allow them more teaching time with students.