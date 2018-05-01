Duke: No $$ in Tobago Jazz

Watson Duke.

Political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has called for a forensic audit into the 2018 Tobago Jazz Experience.

Speaking to Newsday, Duke challenged the organisers to produce documentation to justify the millions of dollars pumped into this year's event.

"They have not accounted for the money as yet and are simply playing with funds in the name of development. It requires a forensic audit and somebody must pay the price for playing with the money. That is my take on it."

Duke, who is also president of the Public Services Association, said Tobago Jazz, now in its tenth year, was never a profitable venture.

He dismissed as a "sham" the Tobago Festival Commission's decision to retain economist Dr Ralph Henry to do an economic-impact assessment of the Tobago Jazz Experience over the past ten years.