CAL flies 10,602 during Tobago Jazz

CARIBBEAN Airlines yesterday reported smooth operation of flights on the airbridge during the hectic Jazz Festival weekend in Tobago.

A release from CAL's Dionne Ligoure, Head of Corporate Communications expressed delight in confirming that customers travelling on the domestic airbridge had a seamless travel experience.

Statistics provided by CAL showed that for the period April 26 to 30, 201 total flights were operated, 13,840 seats were provided and 10,602 people utilised the service.

CAL's chief executive officer Garvin Medera stated: “The domestic air bridge is a significant part of Caribbean Airlines operations and we give it high priority. Customers have expressed their pleasure with our performance over the recently concluded Tobago Jazz weekend. Extra flights were scheduled, and our operations and airport teams focussed heavily on careful flight management and service delivery.”