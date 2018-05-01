Businesswoman on 2 fraud charges

A 35-YEAR-OLD businesswoman from Tabaquite appeared in court in San Fernando yesterday charged with two counts of fraud.

Vashti Kissoonsingh appeared in the First Court before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine. The charges stated that as a director or acting as an agent of VK Singh Trading Ltd, she obtained $132,269.94 worth of goods from Carib Brewery last year by using dishonoured cheques.

The charge says the offences occurred on July 21 and August 7, 2017, at the Naparima/Mayaro Road in Rio Claro.

Cpl Hosein of the Fraud Squad laid the charge. Defence attorney Shaun Teekasingh said his client has no pending matters or convictions and a justice of the peace granted her bail over the weekend. He asked the magistrate for his client’s bail to remain the same and this was upheld. The amount was not given in court, but Newsday learnt that Kissoonsingh is on $250,000 bail.

Antoine transferred the matter to the Rio Claro Magistrates Court where Kissoonsingh is to appear tomorrow. As a condition of her bail, Kissoonsingh must report to Rio Claro police on Saturdays between 6 am and 6 pm.